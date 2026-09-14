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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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15H AGO

Paul Peterson betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Paul Peterson hits tee shot to 1 foot, sets up birdie on No. 17 at 3M Open

Paul Peterson hits tee shot to 1 foot, sets up birdie on No. 17 at 3M Open

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Paul Peterson will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20 for the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse and will be played on the 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.

Latest odds for Peterson at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Peterson's recent performances

  • Peterson has averaged -0.486 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Peterson has averaged 0.320 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Peterson has averaged 0.195 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Peterson has averaged -0.276 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Peterson has averaged -0.246 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Peterson's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.439-0.486
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.2280.320
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.2090.195
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.089-0.276
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.092-0.246

Peterson's advanced stats and rankings

  • Peterson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.439 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 279.0 yards shows room for improvement compared to TOUR leaders.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Peterson sported a 0.228 mark. He maintained a 68.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Peterson has earned 125 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 155th on TOUR.
  • On the greens, Peterson delivered a -0.089 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 28.57 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 21.85% of the time while avoiding bogeys 13.89% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Peterson as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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