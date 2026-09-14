Paul Peterson betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Paul Peterson hits tee shot to 1 foot, sets up birdie on No. 17 at 3M Open
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Paul Peterson will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20 for the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse and will be played on the 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.
Peterson's recent performances
- Peterson has averaged -0.486 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Peterson has averaged 0.320 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Peterson has averaged 0.195 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Peterson has averaged -0.276 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Peterson has averaged -0.246 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Peterson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.439
|-0.486
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.228
|0.320
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.209
|0.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.089
|-0.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.092
|-0.246
Peterson's advanced stats and rankings
- Peterson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.439 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 279.0 yards shows room for improvement compared to TOUR leaders.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Peterson sported a 0.228 mark. He maintained a 68.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Peterson has earned 125 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 155th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Peterson delivered a -0.089 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 28.57 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 21.85% of the time while avoiding bogeys 13.89% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Peterson as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.