Patton Kizzire betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
1 Min Read
Patton Kizzire sinks 19-inch putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Kizzire will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 for the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse and will be contested on the par-71, 7,249-yard course in Asheville, North Carolina.
Kizzire's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T54
|69-68-68-70
|-5
|5.643
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|W/D
|77
|+6
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T39
|65-69-68-71
|-7
|7.964
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-77
|+7
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
Kizzire's recent performances
- Kizzire's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 39th at the ISCO Championship, where he finished seven-under.
- Kizzire has an average of -0.446 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.147 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kizzire has averaged -1.085 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.954
|-0.446
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.288
|-0.829
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.218
|0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.247
|0.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.272
|-1.085
Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings
- Kizzire has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.954 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.5 yards has helped him navigate courses.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kizzire has recorded a -0.288 mark. He has hit 61.87% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Kizzire has delivered a -0.247 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.98 putts per round and has broken par 18.94% of the time.
- Kizzire currently ranks 160th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 105 points accumulated this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.