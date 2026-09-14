Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

Fishburn posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.261 (42nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.2 yards ranked 57th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fishburn sported a -0.116 mark that ranked 108th on TOUR. He ranked second with a 71.54% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Fishburn delivered a 0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 78th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.95, and he ranked 117th by breaking par 20.66% of the time.