Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Patrick Fishburn sinks 4-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham
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Patrick Fishburn will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse at the 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.
Fishburn's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T49
|68-68-68-70
|-6
|8.000
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T50
|64-66-74-72
|-4
|6.550
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T16
|70-68-66-65
|-15
|50.000
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T42
|67-70-72-70
|-9
|7.311
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T67
|65-71-71-73
|-4
|3.300
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T29
|65-69-73-65
|-8
|23.250
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T54
|70-68-71-71
|E
|5.750
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T47
|66-67-69-71
|-11
|8.500
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T19
|69-71-67-68
|-9
|26.607
Fishburn's recent performances
- Fishburn has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 15-under.
- Fishburn has an average of 0.488 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.025 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fishburn has averaged 0.536 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|42
|0.261
|0.488
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|108
|-0.116
|-0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|101
|-0.076
|0.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|78
|0.029
|0.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|86
|0.098
|0.536
Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings
- Fishburn posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.261 (42nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.2 yards ranked 57th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fishburn sported a -0.116 mark that ranked 108th on TOUR. He ranked second with a 71.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fishburn delivered a 0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 78th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.95, and he ranked 117th by breaking par 20.66% of the time.
- Fishburn has earned 159 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 145th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.