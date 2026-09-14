PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
Official

TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
11H AGO

Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Fishburn sinks 4-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham

Patrick Fishburn sinks 4-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Patrick Fishburn will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse at the 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.

Latest odds for Fishburn at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Fishburn's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT4968-68-68-70-68.000
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT5064-66-74-72-46.550
July 26, 20263M OpenT1670-68-66-65-1550.000
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4267-70-72-70-97.311
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC67-73E--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT6765-71-71-73-43.300
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2965-69-73-65-823.250
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT5470-68-71-71E5.750
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4766-67-69-71-118.500
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1969-71-67-68-926.607

Fishburn's recent performances

  • Fishburn has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 15-under.
  • Fishburn has an average of 0.488 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.025 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Fishburn has averaged 0.536 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee420.2610.488
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green108-0.116-0.004
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green101-0.0760.027
Average Strokes Gained: Putting780.0290.025
Average Strokes Gained: Total860.0980.536

Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings

  • Fishburn posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.261 (42nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.2 yards ranked 57th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fishburn sported a -0.116 mark that ranked 108th on TOUR. He ranked second with a 71.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Fishburn delivered a 0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 78th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.95, and he ranked 117th by breaking par 20.66% of the time.
  • Fishburn has earned 159 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 145th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
4H AGO
Odds Outlook: Thompson among contenders at Biltmore Championship
Golfbet News
Image for article.
5H AGO
Power Rankings: See who tops the field at Biltmore Championship, FedExCup Fall opener
Power Rankings
Image for article.
9H AGO
The First Look: FedExCup Fall kicks off at Biltmore Championship
The First Look
Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW