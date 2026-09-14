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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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15H AGO

Nick Taylor betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Taylor on being captain’s pick for Presidents Cup

Nick Taylor on being captain’s pick for Presidents Cup

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Nick Taylor will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The $5 million purse event marks a new addition to the PGA TOUR schedule in Asheville, North Carolina.

Latest odds for Taylor at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Taylor's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-67-3--
Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1967-67-68-70-8--
Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3372-68-71-75+6--
Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4467-71-72-68-2--
July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC77-68+3--
July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2267-66-73-69-531.875
June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1766-68-69-71-654.750
June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2373-71-70-74+842.000
June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1366-65-69-67-1355.200
June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday469-68-74-73-4325.000

Taylor's recent performances

  • Taylor has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished fourth with a score of 4-under.
  • Taylor has an average of -0.119 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.377 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Taylor has averaged 0.038 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee116-0.177-0.119
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green850.041-0.402
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green180.2860.184
Average Strokes Gained: Putting500.1710.377
Average Strokes Gained: Total600.3210.038

Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

  • Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.177 (116th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 298.3 yards ranked 128th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Taylor sported a 0.041 mark that ranked 85th on TOUR. He ranked 118th with a 64.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Taylor delivered a strong performance around the greens with a 0.286 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in 2026, which placed him 18th on TOUR.
  • On the greens, Taylor delivered a 0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 50th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38.
  • Taylor has earned 646 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 63rd, and he ranked 54th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.65%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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