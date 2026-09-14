Nick Taylor betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.177 (116th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 298.3 yards ranked 128th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Taylor sported a 0.041 mark that ranked 85th on TOUR. He ranked 118th with a 64.71% Greens in Regulation rate.

Taylor delivered a strong performance around the greens with a 0.286 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in 2026, which placed him 18th on TOUR.

On the greens, Taylor delivered a 0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 50th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38.