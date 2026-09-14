Nick Taylor betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Nick Taylor will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The $5 million purse event marks a new addition to the PGA TOUR schedule in Asheville, North Carolina.
Taylor's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-67
|-3
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T19
|67-67-68-70
|-8
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T33
|72-68-71-75
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T44
|67-71-72-68
|-2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-68
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|67-66-73-69
|-5
|31.875
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|66-68-69-71
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|73-71-70-74
|+8
|42.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T13
|66-65-69-67
|-13
|55.200
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|4
|69-68-74-73
|-4
|325.000
Taylor's recent performances
- Taylor has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished fourth with a score of 4-under.
- Taylor has an average of -0.119 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.377 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor has averaged 0.038 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|116
|-0.177
|-0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|85
|0.041
|-0.402
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|18
|0.286
|0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|50
|0.171
|0.377
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|60
|0.321
|0.038
Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
- Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.177 (116th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 298.3 yards ranked 128th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Taylor sported a 0.041 mark that ranked 85th on TOUR. He ranked 118th with a 64.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Taylor delivered a strong performance around the greens with a 0.286 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in 2026, which placed him 18th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Taylor delivered a 0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 50th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38.
- Taylor has earned 646 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 63rd, and he ranked 54th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.65%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.