Nick Hardy betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Nick Hardy hits tee shot to 5 feet, sets up birdie on No. 8 at 3M Open
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Nick Hardy will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. This new tournament features a $5 million purse and will be played on a 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.
Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.166
|0.381
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.508
|-0.551
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.067
|-0.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.426
|0.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.701
|-0.385
Hardy's advanced stats and rankings
- Hardy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.166 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.1 yards provides solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hardy has struggled with a -0.508 mark. He has hit 64.35% of Greens in Regulation.
- On the greens, Hardy has delivered a -0.426 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.21 Putts Per Round and has broken par 21.06% of the time.
- Hardy currently sits 193rd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 40 points earned this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.