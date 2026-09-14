Nick Dunlap betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Nick Dunlap drains 10-foot birdie putt on No. 3 at Wyndham
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Nick Dunlap will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The new tournament features a $5.0 million purse and will be played on a 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.
Dunlap's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-82
|+13
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T20
|67-72-67-69
|-13
|26.134
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T59
|72-65-71-69
|-3
|2.987
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|67-72-67-67
|-11
|20.583
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T60
|70-67-73-71
|+1
|4.500
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-65
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T24
|69-72-66-69
|-8
|20.222
Dunlap's recent performances
- Dunlap has finished in the top twenty once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 13-under.
- Dunlap has an average of -1.087 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.327 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dunlap has averaged -1.493 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|151
|-0.996
|-1.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|85
|0.041
|-0.282
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|48
|0.129
|0.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|100
|-0.116
|-0.327
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|144
|-0.943
|-1.493
Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings
- Dunlap posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.996 (151st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.8 yards ranked 138th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dunlap sported a 0.041 mark that ranked 85th on TOUR. He ranked 133rd with a 63.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dunlap delivered a -0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 100th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.72, and he ranked 139th by breaking par 19.69% of the time.
- Dunlap has earned 99 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 167th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.