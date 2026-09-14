Nick Dunlap betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

Dunlap has finished in the top twenty once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 13-under.

Dunlap has an average of -1.087 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.327 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.