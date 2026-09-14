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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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15H AGO

Nick Dunlap betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Dunlap drains 10-foot birdie putt on No. 3 at Wyndham

Nick Dunlap drains 10-foot birdie putt on No. 3 at Wyndham

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Nick Dunlap will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The new tournament features a $5.0 million purse and will be played on a 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.

Latest odds for Dunlap at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Dunlap's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-82+13--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC72-73+5--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC73-70+1--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2067-72-67-69-1326.134
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT5972-65-71-69-32.987
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3367-72-67-67-1120.583
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC75-70+5--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT6070-67-73-71+14.500
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-65-4--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2469-72-66-69-820.222

Dunlap's recent performances

  • Dunlap has finished in the top twenty once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 13-under.
  • Dunlap has an average of -1.087 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.327 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Dunlap has averaged -1.493 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee151-0.996-1.087
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green850.041-0.282
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green480.1290.203
Average Strokes Gained: Putting100-0.116-0.327
Average Strokes Gained: Total144-0.943-1.493

Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings

  • Dunlap posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.996 (151st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.8 yards ranked 138th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dunlap sported a 0.041 mark that ranked 85th on TOUR. He ranked 133rd with a 63.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Dunlap delivered a -0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 100th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.72, and he ranked 139th by breaking par 19.69% of the time.
  • Dunlap has earned 99 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 167th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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