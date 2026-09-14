Neal Shipley betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Neal Shipley of the United States hits his second shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 19, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
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Neal Shipley will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 for the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse and will be played on a par-71 course measuring 7,249 yards in Asheville, North Carolina.
Shipley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T67
|69-67-69-72
|-3
|3.220
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T50
|67-70-67-72
|-4
|6.550
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T44
|70-69-66-70
|-9
|10.071
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T65
|71-73-77-73
|+14
|6.875
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T51
|68-70-66-72
|-4
|7.500
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T40
|66-70-69-67
|-12
|13.071
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T38
|73-67-70-68
|-6
|9.333
Shipley's recent performances
- Shipley had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 38th with a score of 6-under.
- Shipley has an average of 0.892 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.549 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Shipley has averaged -0.010 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Shipley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|1
|0.758
|0.892
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|123
|-0.232
|-0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|146
|-0.466
|-0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-0.545
|-0.549
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|127
|-0.485
|-0.010
Shipley's advanced stats and rankings
- Shipley ranks first on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.758. His average Driving Distance of 310.7 yards ranks 49th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Shipley sports a -0.232 mark that ranks 123rd on TOUR. He ranks 53rd with a 68.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Shipley has struggled with a -0.545 Strokes Gained: Putting mark that places him 146th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.84, and he ranks 140th by breaking par 19.60% of the time.
- Shipley has earned 60 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 183rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Shipley as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.