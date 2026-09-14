Morgan Deneen betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Morgan Deneen nearly aces No. 7 at RBC Heritage
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The inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville will take place at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20. This new tournament features a $5 million purse and will be played on a 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.
Deneen's recent performances
-Deneen has an average of 0.263 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments. -He has an average of -0.849 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments. -Deneen has an average of -1.163 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments. -He has an average of -0.526 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments. -Deneen has averaged -2.192 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Deneen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.849
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-1.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.526
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.192
Deneen's advanced stats and rankings
-Deneen has an average of 0.263 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments, showing positive performance in driving. -His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.849 in his past five tournaments indicates struggles with iron play. -Deneen's short game has been challenging, with a -1.163 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments. -On the greens, Deneen has averaged -0.526 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Deneen as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.