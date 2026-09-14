Morgan Deneen betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

-Deneen has an average of 0.263 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments. -He has an average of -0.849 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments. -Deneen has an average of -1.163 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments. -He has an average of -0.526 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments. -Deneen has averaged -2.192 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.