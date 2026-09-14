Michael Thompson betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Michael Thompson sticks tee shot to set up birdie at RBC Heritage
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Michael Thompson will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 for the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. This new tournament features a $5 million purse and will be played on a 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.
Thompson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 16, 2026
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS
|T33
|66-70-66-66
|-16
|20.071
|June 14, 2026
|OccuNet Classic presented by Amarillo National Bank
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|May 31, 2026
|UNC Health Championship
|T66
|70-66-78-73
|+7
|3.600
|May 24, 2026
|Visit Knoxville Open
|T60
|70-65-69-72
|-8
|4.600
Thompson's recent performances
- Thompson's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 33rd at the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS.
- Thompson has an average of 0.289 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.193 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Thompson has an average of -0.207 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.198 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thompson has averaged 0.637 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.289
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.637
Thompson's advanced stats and rankings
- Thompson has posted a 0.289 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average in his past five tournaments, showing solid driving performance.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Thompson has delivered a 0.193 mark in his past five starts.
- Thompson has struggled around the greens with a -0.207 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments. However, he has compensated with a 0.198 Strokes Gained: Putting mark over that same span.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.