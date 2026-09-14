Michael Thompson betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

Thompson's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 33rd at the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS.

Thompson has an average of 0.289 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.193 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Thompson has an average of -0.207 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.198 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.