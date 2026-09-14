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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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14H AGO

Michael Thompson betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Michael Thompson sticks tee shot to set up birdie at RBC Heritage

Michael Thompson sticks tee shot to set up birdie at RBC Heritage

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Michael Thompson will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 for the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. This new tournament features a $5 million purse and will be played on a 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.

Latest odds for Thompson at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Thompson's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 16, 2026Albertsons Boise Open presented by ChevronMC76-68+2--
June 28, 2026Memorial Health Championship presented by LRST3366-70-66-66-1620.071
June 14, 2026OccuNet Classic presented by Amarillo National BankMC73-72+5--
May 31, 2026UNC Health ChampionshipT6670-66-78-73+73.600
May 24, 2026Visit Knoxville OpenT6070-65-69-72-84.600

Thompson's recent performances

  • Thompson's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 33rd at the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS.
  • Thompson has an average of 0.289 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.193 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Thompson has an average of -0.207 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.198 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Thompson has averaged 0.637 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.289
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.193
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.207
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.198
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.637

Thompson's advanced stats and rankings

  • Thompson has posted a 0.289 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average in his past five tournaments, showing solid driving performance.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Thompson has delivered a 0.193 mark in his past five starts.
  • Thompson has struggled around the greens with a -0.207 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments. However, he has compensated with a 0.198 Strokes Gained: Putting mark over that same span.

All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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