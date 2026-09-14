Michael Kim betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Michael Kim's 116-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 1 at FedEx St. Jude
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Michael Kim will compete in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville, set to tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20, 2026. This new tournament features a $5 million purse and will be played on a 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T55
|65-72-74-73
|+4
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T54
|67-68-69-71
|-5
|5.643
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T8
|65-67-67-69
|-12
|70.286
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T10
|69-59-70-69
|-17
|70.000
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|68-67-68-66
|-11
|27.438
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T43
|71-72-70-75
|+8
|16.150
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T49
|76-72-77-72
|+9
|13.250
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 12-under.
- Kim has an average of -0.198 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.627 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.773 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|130
|-0.326
|-0.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|84
|0.043
|0.378
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|59
|0.078
|-0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|17
|0.429
|0.627
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|71
|0.224
|0.773
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.326 (130th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.6 yards ranked 101st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.043 mark that ranked 84th on TOUR. He ranked 136th with a 63.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a 0.429 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 17th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 28th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44, and he ranked 92nd by breaking par 21.46% of the time.
- Kim currently ranks 61st in FedExCup Regular Season points with 695 points and has an overall Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.224 (71st).
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.