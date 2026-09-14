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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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15H AGO

Michael Kim betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Michael Kim's 116-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 1 at FedEx St. Jude

Michael Kim's 116-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 1 at FedEx St. Jude

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Michael Kim will compete in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville, set to tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20, 2026. This new tournament features a $5 million purse and will be played on a 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.

Latest odds for Kim at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Kim's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5565-72-74-73+4--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT5467-68-69-71-55.643
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT865-67-67-69-1270.286
July 26, 20263M OpenT1069-59-70-69-1770.000
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC73-72+5--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-72E--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-70E--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3068-67-68-66-1127.438
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT4371-72-70-75+816.150
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4976-72-77-72+913.250

Kim's recent performances

  • Kim has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 12-under.
  • Kim has an average of -0.198 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.627 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Kim has averaged 0.773 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130-0.326-0.198
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green840.0430.378
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green590.078-0.033
Average Strokes Gained: Putting170.4290.627
Average Strokes Gained: Total710.2240.773

Kim's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.326 (130th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.6 yards ranked 101st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.043 mark that ranked 84th on TOUR. He ranked 136th with a 63.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Kim delivered a 0.429 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 17th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 28th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44, and he ranked 92nd by breaking par 21.46% of the time.
  • Kim currently ranks 61st in FedExCup Regular Season points with 695 points and has an overall Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.224 (71st).

All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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