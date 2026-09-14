Michael Kim betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.326 (130th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.6 yards ranked 101st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.043 mark that ranked 84th on TOUR. He ranked 136th with a 63.54% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Kim delivered a 0.429 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 17th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 28th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44, and he ranked 92nd by breaking par 21.46% of the time.