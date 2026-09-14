PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
Official

TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
13H AGO

Max McGreevy betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max McGreevy hits tee shot to 11 feet, sets up birdie on No. 3 at Wyndham

Max McGreevy hits tee shot to 11 feet, sets up birdie on No. 3 at Wyndham

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Max McGreevy will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 for the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse and will be played on the 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.

Latest odds for McGreevy at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

McGreevy's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC68-76+4--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC74-66-2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1171-66-65-71-1534.000
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-71E--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5171-68-69-68-86.629
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT3268-73-73-72+627.857
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT5166-68-70-72-47.500
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3567-70-70-71-218.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--

McGreevy's recent performances

  • McGreevy has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
  • McGreevy has an average of -0.224 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • McGreevy has averaged -0.024 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee660.109-0.224
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green350.3370.007
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green540.1040.186
Average Strokes Gained: Putting133-0.3580.007
Average Strokes Gained: Total750.192-0.024

McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings

  • McGreevy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.109 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.9 yards ranked 127th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McGreevy sported a 0.337 mark that ranked 35th on TOUR. He ranked 34th with a 68.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, McGreevy delivered a -0.358 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 133rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 139th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.64, and he ranked 113th by breaking par 20.87% of the time.
  • McGreevy has earned 256 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 123rd on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
12H AGO
Kensei Hirata betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
Betting Profile
Image for article.
13H AGO
Tony Finau betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
Betting Profile
Image for article.
12H AGO
Zac Blair betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
Betting Profile
Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW