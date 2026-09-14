Max McGreevy betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

McGreevy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.109 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.9 yards ranked 127th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McGreevy sported a 0.337 mark that ranked 35th on TOUR. He ranked 34th with a 68.97% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, McGreevy delivered a -0.358 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 133rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 139th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.64, and he ranked 113th by breaking par 20.87% of the time.