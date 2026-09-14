Max McGreevy betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Max McGreevy hits tee shot to 11 feet, sets up birdie on No. 3 at Wyndham
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Max McGreevy will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 for the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse and will be played on the 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.
McGreevy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-76
|+4
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T11
|71-66-65-71
|-15
|34.000
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T51
|71-68-69-68
|-8
|6.629
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T32
|68-73-73-72
|+6
|27.857
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T51
|66-68-70-72
|-4
|7.500
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T35
|67-70-70-71
|-2
|18.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
McGreevy's recent performances
- McGreevy has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
- McGreevy has an average of -0.224 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McGreevy has averaged -0.024 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|66
|0.109
|-0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|35
|0.337
|0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|54
|0.104
|0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|133
|-0.358
|0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|75
|0.192
|-0.024
McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings
- McGreevy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.109 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.9 yards ranked 127th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McGreevy sported a 0.337 mark that ranked 35th on TOUR. He ranked 34th with a 68.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McGreevy delivered a -0.358 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 133rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 139th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.64, and he ranked 113th by breaking par 20.87% of the time.
- McGreevy has earned 256 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 123rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.