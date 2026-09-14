Max Greyserman betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
1 Min Read
Max Greyserman hits tee shot to 17 feet, sets up birdie on No. 3 at Wyndham
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Max Greyserman will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse and will be played on a par-71 course measuring 7,249 yards.
Greyserman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T77
|65-66-78-70
|-1
|2.200
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T50
|68-68-68-72
|-4
|6.550
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T31
|69-70-69-64
|-12
|25.000
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+5
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T36
|69-69-69-69
|-4
|16.500
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T43
|69-73-76-70
|+8
|16.150
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T9
|71-62-65-67
|-19
|70.000
Greyserman's recent performances
- Greyserman has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 19-under.
- Greyserman has an average of 0.139 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.583 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Greyserman has averaged 0.247 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|93
|-0.036
|0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|118
|-0.206
|-0.419
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|68
|0.018
|-0.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|42
|0.225
|0.583
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|96
|0.002
|0.247
Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings
- Greyserman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.036 (93rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.7 yards ranks 22nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Greyserman has a -0.206 mark that ranks 118th on TOUR. He ranks 119th with a 64.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Greyserman has delivered a 0.225 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 42nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranks 35th by breaking par 22.70% of the time.
- Greyserman has accumulated 379 FedExCup Regular Season points (103rd) and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.30% (138th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.