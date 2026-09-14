Max Greyserman betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

Greyserman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.036 (93rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.7 yards ranks 22nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Greyserman has a -0.206 mark that ranks 118th on TOUR. He ranks 119th with a 64.68% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Greyserman has delivered a 0.225 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 42nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranks 35th by breaking par 22.70% of the time.