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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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15H AGO

Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matthieu Pavon drains 11-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at Wyndham

Matthieu Pavon drains 11-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at Wyndham

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Pavon heads to The Cliffs at Walnut Cove for the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville from Sept. 17-20. The tournament features a $5 million purse and will be played on a 7,249-yard, par-71 layout in Asheville, North Carolina.

Latest odds for Pavon at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Pavon's recent performances

  • Pavon has averaged 0.937 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.962 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Pavon has averaged -1.410 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee380.2730.937
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green143-0.526-1.292
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green730.007-0.093
Average Strokes Gained: Putting660.085-0.962
Average Strokes Gained: Total109-0.160-1.410

Pavon's advanced stats and rankings

  • Pavon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.273 (38th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards ranks 75th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pavon has a -0.526 mark that ranks 143rd on TOUR. He ranks 83rd with a 66.47% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Pavon has delivered a 0.085 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 66th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 71st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranks 90th by breaking par 21.53% of the time.
  • Pavon has earned 236 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 126th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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