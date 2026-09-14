Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Matthieu Pavon drains 11-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at Wyndham
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Pavon heads to The Cliffs at Walnut Cove for the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville from Sept. 17-20. The tournament features a $5 million purse and will be played on a 7,249-yard, par-71 layout in Asheville, North Carolina.
Pavon's recent performances
- Pavon has averaged 0.937 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.962 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pavon has averaged -1.410 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|38
|0.273
|0.937
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|143
|-0.526
|-1.292
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|73
|0.007
|-0.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|66
|0.085
|-0.962
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|109
|-0.160
|-1.410
Pavon's advanced stats and rankings
- Pavon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.273 (38th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards ranks 75th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pavon has a -0.526 mark that ranks 143rd on TOUR. He ranks 83rd with a 66.47% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pavon has delivered a 0.085 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 66th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 71st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranks 90th by breaking par 21.53% of the time.
- Pavon has earned 236 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 126th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.