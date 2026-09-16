Martin Laird betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

Laird has struggled with his overall performance this season, posting a Strokes Gained: Total average of -1.292 through his limited appearances. He currently sits 209th in FedExCup Regular Season points with just 6 points earned.

His approach play has been particularly challenging, with a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.973, though he has maintained a respectable 69.84% Greens in Regulation rate.

Off the tee, Laird averages 294.3 yards in driving distance while posting a -0.271 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark.

Around the greens, Laird has shown some positive signs with a 0.205 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average, one of the few bright spots in his statistical profile.