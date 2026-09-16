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Biltmore Championship AshevilleRight Arrow

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Nick Hardy
USA
N. Hardy
USA
N. Hardy
Mark Hubbard
USA
M. Hubbard
USA
M. Hubbard
Ryan Brehm
USA
R. Brehm
USA
R. Brehm
Troy Merritt
USA
T. Merritt
USA
T. Merritt
Justin Lower
USA
J. Lower
USA
J. Lower
Emiliano Grillo
ARG
E. Grillo
ARG
E. Grillo
Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
John Parry
ENG
J. Parry
ENG
J. Parry
Nick Dunlap
USA
N. Dunlap
USA
N. Dunlap
Henrik Norlander
SWE
H. Norlander
SWE
H. Norlander
Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Hank Lebioda
USA
H. Lebioda
USA
H. Lebioda
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8H AGO

Martin Laird betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Martin Laird hits tee shot to 6 feet, sets up birdie on No. 12 at John Deere

Martin Laird hits tee shot to 6 feet, sets up birdie on No. 12 at John Deere

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Martin Laird will compete in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville, set to tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20. He enters this new $5 million event looking to improve upon his recent form.

Latest odds for Laird at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Laird's recent performances

  • Laird has an average of -0.194 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.180 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Laird has averaged -0.923 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Laird's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.271-0.194
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.973-0.695
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.2050.146
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.253-0.180
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.292-0.923

Laird's advanced stats and rankings

  • Laird has struggled with his overall performance this season, posting a Strokes Gained: Total average of -1.292 through his limited appearances. He currently sits 209th in FedExCup Regular Season points with just 6 points earned.
  • His approach play has been particularly challenging, with a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.973, though he has maintained a respectable 69.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Off the tee, Laird averages 294.3 yards in driving distance while posting a -0.271 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark.
  • Around the greens, Laird has shown some positive signs with a 0.205 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average, one of the few bright spots in his statistical profile.
  • His putting has also been below average with a -0.253 Strokes Gained: Putting mark and 29.86 putts per round, while he breaks par just 18.65% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Groupings Official

Biltmore Championship Asheville

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Nick Hardy
USA
N. Hardy
USA
N. Hardy
Mark Hubbard
USA
M. Hubbard
USA
M. Hubbard
Ryan Brehm
USA
R. Brehm
USA
R. Brehm
Troy Merritt
USA
T. Merritt
USA
T. Merritt
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