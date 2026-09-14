Mark Hubbard betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Mark Hubbard sinks 2-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham
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Mark Hubbard will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20, competing in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse and will be played on the 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.
Hubbard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T61
|66-68-73-71
|-2
|4.500
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T34
|70-69-65-69
|-11
|20.000
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T46
|72-67-68-68
|-9
|9.500
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|70
|69-71-72-70
|+2
|5.750
|June 7, 2026
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T60
|68-69-74-70
|+1
|4.500
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T31
|66-67-69-68
|-14
|22.429
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|2
|66-67-64-70
|-17
|165.000
Hubbard's recent performances
- Hubbard has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished second with a score of 17-under.
- Hubbard has an average of 0.228 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.488 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard has averaged -0.243 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|110
|-0.134
|0.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|66
|0.162
|-0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|67
|0.024
|0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|149
|-0.690
|-0.488
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|132
|-0.639
|-0.243
Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hubbard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.134 (110th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.5 yards ranked 131st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hubbard sported a 0.162 mark that ranked 66th on TOUR. He ranked 96th with a 66.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hubbard delivered a -0.690 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 149th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 111th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.22, and he ranked 130th by breaking par 20.17% of the time.
- Hubbard has earned 282 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 119th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.