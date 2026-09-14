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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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16H AGO

Mark Hubbard betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mark Hubbard sinks 2-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham

Mark Hubbard sinks 2-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham

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Mark Hubbard will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20, competing in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse and will be played on the 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.

Latest odds for Hubbard at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Hubbard's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-70+1--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT6166-68-73-71-24.500
July 26, 20263M OpenT3470-69-65-69-1120.000
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-74+4--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT4672-67-68-68-99.500
June 28, 2026Travelers Championship7069-71-72-70+25.750
June 7, 2026The Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-77+8--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT6068-69-74-70+14.500
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3166-67-69-68-1422.429
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic266-67-64-70-17165.000

Hubbard's recent performances

  • Hubbard has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished second with a score of 17-under.
  • Hubbard has an average of 0.228 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.488 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hubbard has averaged -0.243 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110-0.1340.228
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green660.162-0.045
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green670.0240.062
Average Strokes Gained: Putting149-0.690-0.488
Average Strokes Gained: Total132-0.639-0.243

Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hubbard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.134 (110th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.5 yards ranked 131st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hubbard sported a 0.162 mark that ranked 66th on TOUR. He ranked 96th with a 66.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hubbard delivered a -0.690 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 149th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 111th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.22, and he ranked 130th by breaking par 20.17% of the time.
  • Hubbard has earned 282 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 119th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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