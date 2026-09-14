Mark Hubbard betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

Hubbard has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished second with a score of 17-under.

Hubbard has an average of 0.228 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.488 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.