Marco Penge betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

Penge posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.601 (seventh) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 325.0 yards ranked fifth on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Penge sported a -0.314 mark that ranked 128th on TOUR. He ranked 122nd with a 64.58% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Penge delivered a -0.402 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 138th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 109th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21, and he ranked 108th by breaking par 21.06% of the time.