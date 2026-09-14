Marco Penge betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
1 Min Read
Marco Penge hits tee shot to 16 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Marco Penge will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5.0 million purse and will be played on a par-71, 7,249-yard layout in Asheville, North Carolina.
Penge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|7
|0.601
|0.438
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|128
|-0.314
|-0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|122
|-0.158
|0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|138
|-0.402
|-0.623
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|120
|-0.273
|-0.126
Penge's advanced stats and rankings
- Penge posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.601 (seventh) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 325.0 yards ranked fifth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Penge sported a -0.314 mark that ranked 128th on TOUR. He ranked 122nd with a 64.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Penge delivered a -0.402 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 138th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 109th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21, and he ranked 108th by breaking par 21.06% of the time.
- Penge has accumulated 329 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 112th. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.48% ranked 140th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Penge as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.