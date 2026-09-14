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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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16H AGO

Marcelo Rozo betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Marcelo Rozo holes 41-foot shot from rough for birdie on No. 3 at Wyndham

Marcelo Rozo holes 41-foot shot from rough for birdie on No. 3 at Wyndham

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Marcelo Rozo will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. He looks to improve on his recent form in this new PGA TOUR event featuring a $5.0 million purse.

Latest odds for Rozo at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Rozo's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-67-1--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket Classic7369-68-78-71+62.700
July 26, 20263M OpenMC67-73-2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC72-76+8--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-70E--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-74+8--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC70-71+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-69-1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--

Rozo's recent performances

  • Rozo's best finish over his last ten appearances was 73rd at the Rocket Classic, where he shot 6-over.
  • Rozo has an average of 0.200 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.748 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Rozo has an average of -0.931 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.327 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Rozo has averaged -1.806 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Rozo's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.0320.200
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.155-0.748
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.487-0.931
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.988-0.327
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.597-1.806

Rozo's advanced stats and rankings

  • Rozo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.032 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.6 yards reflects his measured approach off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rozo has a -0.155 mark. He has hit 66.55% of greens in regulation this season.
  • On the greens, Rozo has delivered a -0.988 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 30.21 putts per round and has broken par 19.15% of the time.
  • Rozo ranks 201st in FedExCup Regular Season points with 13 points earned this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Rozo as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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