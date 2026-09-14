Marcelo Rozo betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Marcelo Rozo holes 41-foot shot from rough for birdie on No. 3 at Wyndham
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Marcelo Rozo will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. He looks to improve on his recent form in this new PGA TOUR event featuring a $5.0 million purse.
Rozo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|73
|69-68-78-71
|+6
|2.700
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+8
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
Rozo's recent performances
- Rozo's best finish over his last ten appearances was 73rd at the Rocket Classic, where he shot 6-over.
- Rozo has an average of 0.200 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.748 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Rozo has an average of -0.931 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.327 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rozo has averaged -1.806 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rozo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.032
|0.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.155
|-0.748
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.487
|-0.931
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.988
|-0.327
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.597
|-1.806
Rozo's advanced stats and rankings
- Rozo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.032 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.6 yards reflects his measured approach off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rozo has a -0.155 mark. He has hit 66.55% of greens in regulation this season.
- On the greens, Rozo has delivered a -0.988 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 30.21 putts per round and has broken par 19.15% of the time.
- Rozo ranks 201st in FedExCup Regular Season points with 13 points earned this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rozo as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.