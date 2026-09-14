Marcelo Rozo betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

Rozo's best finish over his last ten appearances was 73rd at the Rocket Classic, where he shot 6-over.

Rozo has an average of 0.200 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.748 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Rozo has an average of -0.931 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.327 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.