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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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12H AGO

Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mackenzie Hughes sinks 33-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at Wyndham

Mackenzie Hughes sinks 33-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at Wyndham

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Hughes will make his debut at the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville, set to tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20. The tournament features a $5 million purse at the 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.

Latest odds for Hughes at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Hughes's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT2968-67-72-65-823.833
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC70-68-2--
July 26, 20263M OpenT4471-67-68-69-910.071
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2066-72-69-68-1326.134
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1066-68-66-68-1235.200
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT4672-67-70-66-99.500
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-73+2--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1066-67-69-69-970.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6665-69-72-71-73.800
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT5271-75-73-66+110.250

Hughes's recent performances

  • Hughes has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 12-under.
  • Hughes has an average of 0.275 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.647 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hughes has averaged 1.005 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hughes's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee116-0.1770.275
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green127-0.307-0.381
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green70.3960.465
Average Strokes Gained: Putting200.4090.647
Average Strokes Gained: Total610.3201.005

Hughes's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hughes posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.177 (116th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.6 yards ranked 64th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes sported a -0.307 mark that ranked 127th on TOUR. He ranked 61st with a 67.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hughes delivered a 0.409 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 20th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 42nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.54, and he ranked 95th by breaking par 21.45% of the time.
  • Hughes has accumulated 283 FedExCup Regular Season points, which ranks 118th on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.59% ranked 19th this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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