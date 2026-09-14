Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

Hughes posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.177 (116th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.6 yards ranked 64th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes sported a -0.307 mark that ranked 127th on TOUR. He ranked 61st with a 67.35% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hughes delivered a 0.409 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 20th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 42nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.54, and he ranked 95th by breaking par 21.45% of the time.