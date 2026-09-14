Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Mackenzie Hughes sinks 33-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at Wyndham
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Hughes will make his debut at the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville, set to tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20. The tournament features a $5 million purse at the 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.
Hughes's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T29
|68-67-72-65
|-8
|23.833
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T44
|71-67-68-69
|-9
|10.071
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T20
|66-72-69-68
|-13
|26.134
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T10
|66-68-66-68
|-12
|35.200
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T46
|72-67-70-66
|-9
|9.500
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T10
|66-67-69-69
|-9
|70.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|66
|65-69-72-71
|-7
|3.800
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T52
|71-75-73-66
|+1
|10.250
Hughes's recent performances
- Hughes has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 12-under.
- Hughes has an average of 0.275 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.647 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes has averaged 1.005 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hughes's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|116
|-0.177
|0.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|127
|-0.307
|-0.381
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|7
|0.396
|0.465
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|20
|0.409
|0.647
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|61
|0.320
|1.005
Hughes's advanced stats and rankings
- Hughes posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.177 (116th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.6 yards ranked 64th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes sported a -0.307 mark that ranked 127th on TOUR. He ranked 61st with a 67.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hughes delivered a 0.409 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 20th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 42nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.54, and he ranked 95th by breaking par 21.45% of the time.
- Hughes has accumulated 283 FedExCup Regular Season points, which ranks 118th on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.59% ranked 19th this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.