Mac Meissner betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Mac Meissner holes 37-foot shot from rough for birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham
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Mac Meissner will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse on the 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.
Meissner's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|69-68-65-69
|-9
|31.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T30
|71-67-64-73
|-5
|24.333
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T6
|67-70-66-64
|-17
|91.667
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T44
|70-66-67-68
|-9
|16.500
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T46
|75-74-75-72
|+8
|15.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T3
|66-67-67-69
|-11
|145.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T31
|68-64-71-67
|-14
|22.429
Meissner's recent performances
- Meissner has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for third with a score of 11-under.
- Meissner has an average of 0.280 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.500 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Meissner has averaged 1.210 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|89
|-0.001
|0.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|71
|0.138
|0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|23
|0.259
|0.327
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|39
|0.242
|0.500
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|33
|0.637
|1.210
Meissner's advanced stats and rankings
- Meissner posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.001 (89th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranked 93rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Meissner sported a 0.138 mark that ranked 71st on TOUR. He ranked 86th with a 66.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Meissner delivered a 0.242 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 39th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.15, and he ranked 23rd by breaking par 23.28% of the time.
- Meissner has earned 546 FedExCup Regular Season points (75th) and has avoided bogeys 13.73% of the time (21st).
All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.