Mac Meissner betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

Meissner posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.001 (89th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranked 93rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Meissner sported a 0.138 mark that ranked 71st on TOUR. He ranked 86th with a 66.34% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Meissner delivered a 0.242 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 39th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.15, and he ranked 23rd by breaking par 23.28% of the time.