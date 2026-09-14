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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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16H AGO

Mac Meissner betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mac Meissner holes 37-foot shot from rough for birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham

Mac Meissner holes 37-foot shot from rough for birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham

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Mac Meissner will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse on the 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.

Latest odds for Meissner at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Meissner's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT2669-68-65-69-931.000
July 26, 20263M OpenMC73-67-2--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT3071-67-64-73-524.333
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT667-70-66-64-1791.667
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT4470-66-67-68-916.500
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-73+2--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4675-74-75-72+815.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT366-67-67-69-11145.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3168-64-71-67-1422.429

Meissner's recent performances

  • Meissner has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for third with a score of 11-under.
  • Meissner has an average of 0.280 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.500 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Meissner has averaged 1.210 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee89-0.0010.280
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green710.1380.103
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green230.2590.327
Average Strokes Gained: Putting390.2420.500
Average Strokes Gained: Total330.6371.210

Meissner's advanced stats and rankings

  • Meissner posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.001 (89th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranked 93rd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Meissner sported a 0.138 mark that ranked 71st on TOUR. He ranked 86th with a 66.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Meissner delivered a 0.242 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 39th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.15, and he ranked 23rd by breaking par 23.28% of the time.
  • Meissner has earned 546 FedExCup Regular Season points (75th) and has avoided bogeys 13.73% of the time (21st).

All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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