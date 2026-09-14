Luke List betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Luke List sinks 4-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham
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Luke List will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 for the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. This new tournament features a $5 million purse and will be played on a par-71, 7,249-yard course in Asheville, North Carolina.
List's recent performances
- List has averaged 0.417 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.497 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- List has averaged -0.795 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
List's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.537
|0.417
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.642
|-0.543
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.182
|-0.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.267
|-0.497
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.554
|-0.795
List's advanced stats and rankings
- List has posted a positive Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.537 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.5 yards demonstrates his length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, List has struggled with a -0.642 mark. He has hit 66.16% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, List has delivered a -0.267 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 28.82 putts per round and has broken par 21.72% of the time.
- List currently sits 190th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 47 points, while his Bogey Avoidance percentage stands at 15.15%.
All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.