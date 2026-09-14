Luke List betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

List has posted a positive Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.537 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.5 yards demonstrates his length off the tee.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, List has struggled with a -0.642 mark. He has hit 66.16% of greens in regulation.

On the greens, List has delivered a -0.267 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 28.82 putts per round and has broken par 21.72% of the time.