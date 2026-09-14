Luke Clanton betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Luke Clanton reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham
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Luke Clanton will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5.0 million purse and will be contested on a par-71, 7,249-yard course in Asheville, North Carolina.
Clanton's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T20
|66-67-67-70
|-10
|40.083
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T54
|69-66-67-75
|-3
|5.860
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T54
|65-70-77-68
|E
|5.750
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T31
|66-66-71-67
|-14
|22.429
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T60
|70-70-70-71
|-3
|2.862
Clanton's recent performances
- Clanton has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 10-under.
- Clanton has an average of 0.023 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.461 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Clanton has averaged 0.360 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clanton's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|133
|-0.375
|0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|30
|0.381
|0.652
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|128
|-0.191
|0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|136
|-0.395
|-0.461
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|131
|-0.581
|0.360
Clanton's advanced stats and rankings
- Clanton posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.375 (133rd) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 301.4 yards ranked 114th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Clanton sported a 0.381 mark that ranked 30th on TOUR. He ranked 48th with a 68.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Clanton delivered a -0.395 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 136th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 132nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.53, and he ranked 138th by breaking par 19.72% of the time.
- Clanton's -0.581 Strokes Gained: Total average ranked 131st on TOUR in 2026. He earned 149 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 147th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Clanton as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.