Lee Hodges betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Lee Hodges hits tee shot to 3 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham
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Lee Hodges will compete in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville, set to take place at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove in Asheville, North Carolina from Sept. 17-20. This new event features a $5 million purse on a 7,249-yard, par-71 course.
Hodges' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T72
|66-70-69-73
|-2
|2.600
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T20
|68-67-65-70
|-14
|42.000
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T3
|64-66-67-69
|-18
|145.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T35
|64-71-70-73
|-2
|18.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T67
|72-69-71-71
|-1
|1.920
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T24
|63-68-62-73
|-22
|9.250
Hodges' recent performances
- Hodges has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 18-under.
- Hodges has an average of 0.497 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.018 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.054 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.487 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hodges has averaged 0.948 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|43
|0.260
|0.497
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|75
|0.106
|0.018
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|138
|-0.252
|-0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|56
|0.147
|0.487
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|68
|0.261
|0.948
Hodges' advanced stats and rankings
- Hodges has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.260 (43rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.3 yards ranks 121st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hodges has a 0.106 mark that ranks 75th on TOUR. He ranks 18th with a 69.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hodges has delivered a 0.147 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 56th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 121st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.36, and he ranks 63rd by breaking par 22.12% of the time.
- Hodges has earned 371 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 106th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.