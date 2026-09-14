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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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15H AGO

Lee Hodges betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lee Hodges hits tee shot to 3 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham

Lee Hodges hits tee shot to 3 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham

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Lee Hodges will compete in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville, set to take place at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove in Asheville, North Carolina from Sept. 17-20. This new event features a $5 million purse on a 7,249-yard, par-71 course.

Latest odds for Hodges at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Hodges' recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT7266-70-69-73-22.600
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC69-69-2--
July 26, 20263M OpenT2068-67-65-70-1442.000
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT364-66-67-69-18145.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC72-69+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3564-71-70-73-218.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6772-69-71-71-11.920
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2463-68-62-73-229.250

Hodges' recent performances

  • Hodges has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 18-under.
  • Hodges has an average of 0.497 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.018 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.054 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.487 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hodges has averaged 0.948 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee430.2600.497
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green750.1060.018
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green138-0.252-0.054
Average Strokes Gained: Putting560.1470.487
Average Strokes Gained: Total680.2610.948

Hodges' advanced stats and rankings

  • Hodges has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.260 (43rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.3 yards ranks 121st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hodges has a 0.106 mark that ranks 75th on TOUR. He ranks 18th with a 69.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hodges has delivered a 0.147 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 56th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 121st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.36, and he ranks 63rd by breaking par 22.12% of the time.
  • Hodges has earned 371 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 106th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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