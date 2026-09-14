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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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15H AGO

Lanto Griffin betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lanto Griffin makes birdie on No. 17 at Simmons Bank Open

Lanto Griffin makes birdie on No. 17 at Simmons Bank Open

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Lanto Griffin heads to The Cliffs at Walnut Cove for the Biltmore Championship Asheville, set for Sept. 17-20, 2026. This inaugural event features a $5,000,000 purse at the 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.

Latest odds for Griffin at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Griffin's recent performances

  • Griffin has no recorded finishes in his recent tournament history.
  • Griffin has an average of -0.266 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his last five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -1.058 Strokes Gained: Putting in his last five tournaments.
  • Griffin has averaged -1.370 Strokes Gained: Total in his last five tournaments.

Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.146-0.266
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.025-0.046
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.073-0.000
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.350-1.058
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.448-1.370

Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

  • Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.146 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 298.5 yards shows his length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Griffin sported a -0.025 mark. He posted a 70.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Griffin delivered a -0.350 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he averaged 29.58 Putts Per Round, and he has a Par Breakers rate of 20.86%.
  • Griffin ranks 156th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 114 points and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.56%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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