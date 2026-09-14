Lanto Griffin betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Lanto Griffin makes birdie on No. 17 at Simmons Bank Open
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Lanto Griffin heads to The Cliffs at Walnut Cove for the Biltmore Championship Asheville, set for Sept. 17-20, 2026. This inaugural event features a $5,000,000 purse at the 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has no recorded finishes in his recent tournament history.
- Griffin has an average of -0.266 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his last five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.058 Strokes Gained: Putting in his last five tournaments.
- Griffin has averaged -1.370 Strokes Gained: Total in his last five tournaments.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.146
|-0.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.025
|-0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.073
|-0.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.350
|-1.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.448
|-1.370
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.146 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 298.5 yards shows his length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Griffin sported a -0.025 mark. He posted a 70.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Griffin delivered a -0.350 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he averaged 29.58 Putts Per Round, and he has a Par Breakers rate of 20.86%.
- Griffin ranks 156th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 114 points and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.56%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.