Kevin Yu betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Kevin Yu hits tee shot to 14 inches, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham
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Kevin Yu will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The new tournament features a $5 million purse on the 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.
Yu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|4
|65-68-65-66
|-16
|135.000
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T31
|66-70-65-71
|-8
|22.429
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T16
|69-66-66-68
|-15
|50.000
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T24
|68-71-68-69
|-12
|20.689
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T15
|66-72-66-66
|-14
|50.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T29
|69-66-69-68
|-8
|23.250
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T35
|65-70-72-71
|-2
|18.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T53
|70-68-73-69
|-4
|3.689
Yu's recent performances
- Yu has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished fourth with a score of 16-under.
- Yu has an average of 0.435 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.373 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Yu has averaged 1.285 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.324
|0.435
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|78
|0.086
|0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|57
|0.083
|0.303
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|102
|-0.124
|0.373
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|56
|0.369
|1.285
Yu's advanced stats and rankings
- Yu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.324 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.2 yards ranked 53rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu sported a 0.086 mark that ranked 78th on TOUR. He ranked 25th with a 69.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Yu delivered a -0.124 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 102nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10, and he ranked fifth by breaking par 25.05% of the time.
- Yu has earned 441 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 92nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.