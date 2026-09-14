Kevin Yu betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

Yu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.324 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.2 yards ranked 53rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu sported a 0.086 mark that ranked 78th on TOUR. He ranked 25th with a 69.49% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Yu delivered a -0.124 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 102nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10, and he ranked fifth by breaking par 25.05% of the time.