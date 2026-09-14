Kevin Streelman betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Kevin Streelman taps in 18-inch putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham
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Kevin Streelman will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The $5 million purse event marks a new addition to the PGA TOUR schedule in Asheville, North Carolina.
Streelman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|69-66-69-69
|-7
|13.273
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T24
|67-68-69-67
|-13
|32.500
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T39
|70-64-69-70
|-7
|7.964
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|68-69-74-68
|-1
|10.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|76-66
|E
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-75
|-5
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|68-71-72-72
|-5
|12.800
Streelman's recent performances
- Streelman's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 13-under.
- He has an average of 0.265 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Streelman has an average of 0.100 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.267 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.030
|0.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.029
|0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.052
|-0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.063
|0.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.048
|0.267
Streelman's advanced stats and rankings
- Streelman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.030 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.4 yards places him in the middle of the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Streelman has a -0.029 mark. He has hit 68.89% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Streelman has delivered a 0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 29.02 putts per round and has broken par 21.36% of the time.
- Streelman currently sits 148th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 140 points earned.
All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.