Kevin Roy betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Kevin Roy sinks 4-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham
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Kevin Roy will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The new tournament features a $5 million purse on the 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.
Roy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T19
|68-66-67-68
|-11
|45
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|69-66-67-69
|-9
|31
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T31
|65-70-68-69
|-12
|25
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T62
|70-71-70-70
|-7
|2.613
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T11
|67-68-65-70
|-10
|67.5
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-77
|+9
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T71
|70-64-72-77
|+3
|2.85
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T74
|67-70-73-76
|+6
|2.55
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
Roy's recent performances
- Roy has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 10-under.
- Roy has an average of 0.550 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.447 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Roy has averaged 1.271 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Roy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.164
|0.550
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|117
|-0.200
|0.447
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|34
|0.193
|0.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|57
|0.132
|0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|65
|0.290
|1.271
Roy's advanced stats and rankings
- Roy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.164 (59th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.2 yards ranked 69th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Roy sported a -0.200 mark that ranked 117th on TOUR. He ranked 67th with a 66.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Roy delivered a 0.132 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 77th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82, and he ranked 74th by breaking par 21.91% of the time.
- Roy's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.193 ranked 34th on TOUR this season.
- Roy has accumulated 457 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 90th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.