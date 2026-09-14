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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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16H AGO

Kevin Roy betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Roy sinks 4-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham

Kevin Roy sinks 4-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham

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Kevin Roy will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The new tournament features a $5 million purse on the 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.

Latest odds for Roy at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Roy's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT1968-66-67-68-1145
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT2669-66-67-69-931
July 26, 20263M OpenT3165-70-68-69-1225
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6270-71-70-70-72.613
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT1167-68-65-70-1067.5
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC69-73E--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC72-77+9--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT7170-64-72-77+32.85
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT7467-70-73-76+62.55
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC75-71+4--

Roy's recent performances

  • Roy has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 10-under.
  • Roy has an average of 0.550 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.447 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Roy has averaged 1.271 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Roy's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee590.1640.550
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green117-0.2000.447
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green340.1930.259
Average Strokes Gained: Putting570.1320.015
Average Strokes Gained: Total650.2901.271

Roy's advanced stats and rankings

  • Roy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.164 (59th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.2 yards ranked 69th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Roy sported a -0.200 mark that ranked 117th on TOUR. He ranked 67th with a 66.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Roy delivered a 0.132 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 77th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82, and he ranked 74th by breaking par 21.91% of the time.
  • Roy's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.193 ranked 34th on TOUR this season.
  • Roy has accumulated 457 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 90th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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