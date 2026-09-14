Kevin Roy betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

Roy has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 10-under.

Roy has an average of 0.550 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.447 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.