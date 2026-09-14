Kevin Kisner betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

Kisner has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.499 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 276.5 yards shows room for improvement.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Kisner has struggled with a -1.051 mark. He has hit 63.89% of greens in regulation this season.

Around the greens, Kisner has excelled with a 1.499 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in 2026. On the greens, he has delivered a 0.693 Strokes Gained: Putting mark with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50.