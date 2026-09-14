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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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16H AGO

Kevin Kisner betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Kisner misses chip-in by inches, Los Angeles wins Match 1 at TGL Finals

Kevin Kisner misses chip-in by inches, Los Angeles wins Match 1 at TGL Finals

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Kevin Kisner will compete in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville, set to tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20, 2026. The tournament features a $5 million purse and will be played on a par-71 course measuring 7,249 yards.

Latest odds for Kisner at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Kisner's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC67-72-1--

Kisner's recent performances

  • Based on available data, Kisner's only recorded recent finish was a missed cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
  • Kisner has an average of -0.392 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.988 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Kisner has averaged 0.502 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Kisner's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.499-0.392
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.051-0.446
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-1.4990.352
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.6930.988
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.3580.502

Kisner's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kisner has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.499 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 276.5 yards shows room for improvement.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Kisner has struggled with a -1.051 mark. He has hit 63.89% of greens in regulation this season.
  • Around the greens, Kisner has excelled with a 1.499 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in 2026. On the greens, he has delivered a 0.693 Strokes Gained: Putting mark with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50.
  • Kisner has maintained solid course management with a 5.56% bogey avoidance rate and has broken par 8.33% of the time this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kisner as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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