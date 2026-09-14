Kevin Kisner betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
1 Min Read
Kevin Kisner misses chip-in by inches, Los Angeles wins Match 1 at TGL Finals
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Kevin Kisner will compete in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville, set to tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20, 2026. The tournament features a $5 million purse and will be played on a par-71 course measuring 7,249 yards.
Kisner's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
Kisner's recent performances
- Based on available data, Kisner's only recorded recent finish was a missed cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
- Kisner has an average of -0.392 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.988 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kisner has averaged 0.502 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kisner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.499
|-0.392
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.051
|-0.446
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|1.499
|0.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.693
|0.988
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.358
|0.502
Kisner's advanced stats and rankings
- Kisner has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.499 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 276.5 yards shows room for improvement.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Kisner has struggled with a -1.051 mark. He has hit 63.89% of greens in regulation this season.
- Around the greens, Kisner has excelled with a 1.499 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in 2026. On the greens, he has delivered a 0.693 Strokes Gained: Putting mark with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50.
- Kisner has maintained solid course management with a 5.56% bogey avoidance rate and has broken par 8.33% of the time this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kisner as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.