Keller Harper betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
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Keller Harper will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20 as this new tournament makes its debut on the PGA TOUR. The Biltmore Championship Asheville features a $5.0 million purse and will be played on a 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.
Harper's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|Evans Scholars Invitational
|MC
|73-66
|-3
|--
|July 12, 2026
|The Blue Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
Harper's recent performances
- Harper has missed the cut in all three of his recorded appearances this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Harper as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.