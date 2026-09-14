Keita Nakajima betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

-Nakajima has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.042 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.8 yards shows solid length off the tee. -In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Nakajima has delivered a 0.322 mark. He has hit 71.59% of Greens in Regulation. -On the greens, Nakajima has averaged 0.354 Strokes Gained: Putting this season. He has averaged 29.39 Putts Per Round and has Par Breakers 21.84% of the time. -Nakajima currently ranks 115th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 288 points. His Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 13.51%.