Keita Nakajima betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Keita Nakajima hits tee shot to 9 feet, sets up birdie on No. 5 at Rocket Classic
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Keita Nakajima will compete in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville, set to take place at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove in Asheville, North Carolina from Sept. 17-20. The tournament features a $5 million purse on a par-71 course measuring 7,249 yards.
Nakajima's recent performances
-Nakajima has averaged 0.125 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments. -He has averaged 0.460 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments. -Nakajima has averaged 0.187 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments. -He has averaged 0.513 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments. -Nakajima has averaged 1.285 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Nakajima's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.042
|0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.322
|0.460
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.196
|0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.354
|0.513
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.521
|1.285
Nakajima's advanced stats and rankings
-Nakajima has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.042 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.8 yards shows solid length off the tee. -In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Nakajima has delivered a 0.322 mark. He has hit 71.59% of Greens in Regulation. -On the greens, Nakajima has averaged 0.354 Strokes Gained: Putting this season. He has averaged 29.39 Putts Per Round and has Par Breakers 21.84% of the time. -Nakajima currently ranks 115th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 288 points. His Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 13.51%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Nakajima as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.