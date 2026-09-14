Jackson Koivun betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Jackson Koivun on being captain’s pick for Presidents Cup
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Jackson Koivun will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 for the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse and will be played on a 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.
Koivun's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T24
|71-70-66-70
|-3
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T29
|67-68-66-71
|-8
|23.833
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T31
|69-67-67-69
|-8
|22.429
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|1
|64-68-61-66
|-25
|500.000
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T10
|67-68-66-67
|-12
|35.200
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T23
|72-71-74-68
|+5
|--
Koivun's recent performances
- Koivun has finished in the top 10 twice over his last seven appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished first with a score of 25-under.
- Koivun has an average of 0.445 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.260 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Koivun has averaged 1.744 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Koivun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.448
|0.445
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.600
|0.790
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.222
|0.249
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.137
|0.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|1.407
|1.744
Koivun's advanced stats and rankings
- Koivun has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.448 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.1 yards shows solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Koivun has delivered a 0.600 mark. He has hit 73.29% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Koivun has delivered a 0.137 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.54 putts per round, and he has broken par 22.86% of the time.
- Koivun currently sits 70th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 581 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Koivun as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.