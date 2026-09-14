Justin Thomas betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

Thomas has seven top-20 finishes and one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 5-under.

Thomas has an average of 0.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.399 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Thomas has an average of 0.669 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.137 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.