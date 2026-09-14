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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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16H AGO

Justin Thomas betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Justin Thomas hits tee shot to 6 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at BMW Championship

Justin Thomas hits tee shot to 6 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at BMW Championship

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Justin Thomas will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse at the 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.

Latest odds for Thomas at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Thomas's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 23, 2026BMW ChampionshipT1667-67-71-69-6--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4770-67-72-73+2--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT1466-70-66-66-1253.000
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT6570-69-68-76+37.375
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT5069-67-69-73-28.250
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT1468-66-65-67-1471.250
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT1771-68-75-69+365.000
June 7, 2026The Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1974-75-72-65-255.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1369-67-67-69-857.333
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT469-69-72-65-5300.000

Thomas's recent performances

  • Thomas has seven top-20 finishes and one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 5-under.
  • Thomas has an average of 0.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.399 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Thomas has an average of 0.669 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.137 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Thomas has averaged 0.368 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Thomas's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee580.1760.236
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green107-0.115-0.399
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green10.6270.669
Average Strokes Gained: Putting87-0.015-0.137
Average Strokes Gained: Total280.6730.368

Thomas's advanced stats and rankings

  • Thomas posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.176 (58th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.3 yards ranked 44th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thomas sported a -0.115 mark that ranked 107th on TOUR. He ranked 135th with a 63.55% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Thomas leads TOUR in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with a 0.627 mark this season.
  • On the greens, Thomas delivered a -0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62.
  • Thomas ranked 39th with 1,012 FedExCup Regular Season points and 28th with a 0.673 Strokes Gained: Total average.

All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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