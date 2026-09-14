Justin Thomas betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
1 Min Read
Justin Thomas hits tee shot to 6 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at BMW Championship
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Justin Thomas will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse at the 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.
Thomas's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 23, 2026
|BMW Championship
|T16
|67-67-71-69
|-6
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T47
|70-67-72-73
|+2
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T14
|66-70-66-66
|-12
|53.000
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T65
|70-69-68-76
|+3
|7.375
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T50
|69-67-69-73
|-2
|8.250
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T14
|68-66-65-67
|-14
|71.250
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T17
|71-68-75-69
|+3
|65.000
|June 7, 2026
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T19
|74-75-72-65
|-2
|55.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T13
|69-67-67-69
|-8
|57.333
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T4
|69-69-72-65
|-5
|300.000
Thomas's recent performances
- Thomas has seven top-20 finishes and one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 5-under.
- Thomas has an average of 0.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.399 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Thomas has an average of 0.669 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.137 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thomas has averaged 0.368 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thomas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|58
|0.176
|0.236
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|107
|-0.115
|-0.399
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|1
|0.627
|0.669
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|87
|-0.015
|-0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|28
|0.673
|0.368
Thomas's advanced stats and rankings
- Thomas posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.176 (58th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.3 yards ranked 44th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thomas sported a -0.115 mark that ranked 107th on TOUR. He ranked 135th with a 63.55% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Thomas leads TOUR in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with a 0.627 mark this season.
- On the greens, Thomas delivered a -0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62.
- Thomas ranked 39th with 1,012 FedExCup Regular Season points and 28th with a 0.673 Strokes Gained: Total average.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.