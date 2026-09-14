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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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16H AGO

Justin Lower betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Justin Lower sinks 28-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at Wyndham

Justin Lower sinks 28-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at Wyndham

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Justin Lower will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The new tournament features a $5 million purse on a 7,249-yard, par-71 layout in Asheville, North Carolina.

Latest odds for Lower at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Lower's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT7769-67-68-75-12.200
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT3868-65-67-73-716.500
July 26, 20263M OpenMC70-73+1--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4269-72-69-69-97.311
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT5968-65-74-70-32.987
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-70E--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73+4--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4768-68-67-70-118.500
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4569-72-67-71-55.756
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3266-68-65-70-194.100

Lower's recent performances

  • Lower had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 32nd with a score of 19-under.
  • He has an average of -0.287 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Lower has an average of -0.123 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.000 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Lower has an average of 0.268 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.142 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Lower's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee113-0.164-0.287
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green136-0.441-0.123
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green101-0.076-0.000
Average Strokes Gained: Putting97-0.1090.268
Average Strokes Gained: Total137-0.789-0.142

Lower's advanced stats and rankings

  • Lower posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.164 (113th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.8 yards ranked 147th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lower sported a -0.441 mark that ranked 136th on TOUR. He ranked 127th with a 64.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Lower delivered a -0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.71, and he ranked 136th by breaking par 19.95% of the time.
  • Lower has earned 76 FedExCup Regular Season points (175th) and has posted a -0.789 Strokes Gained: Total average (137th) this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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