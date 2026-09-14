Justin Lower betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Justin Lower sinks 28-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at Wyndham
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Justin Lower will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The new tournament features a $5 million purse on a 7,249-yard, par-71 layout in Asheville, North Carolina.
Lower's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T77
|69-67-68-75
|-1
|2.200
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T38
|68-65-67-73
|-7
|16.500
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T42
|69-72-69-69
|-9
|7.311
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T59
|68-65-74-70
|-3
|2.987
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T47
|68-68-67-70
|-11
|8.500
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|69-72-67-71
|-5
|5.756
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|66-68-65-70
|-19
|4.100
Lower's recent performances
- Lower had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 32nd with a score of 19-under.
- He has an average of -0.287 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Lower has an average of -0.123 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.000 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lower has an average of 0.268 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.142 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lower's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|113
|-0.164
|-0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|136
|-0.441
|-0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|101
|-0.076
|-0.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|97
|-0.109
|0.268
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|137
|-0.789
|-0.142
Lower's advanced stats and rankings
- Lower posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.164 (113th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.8 yards ranked 147th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lower sported a -0.441 mark that ranked 136th on TOUR. He ranked 127th with a 64.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lower delivered a -0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.71, and he ranked 136th by breaking par 19.95% of the time.
- Lower has earned 76 FedExCup Regular Season points (175th) and has posted a -0.789 Strokes Gained: Total average (137th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.