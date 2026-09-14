J.T. Poston betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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J.T. Poston holes 27-foot shot for birdie on No. 11 at BMW Championship
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The Biltmore Championship Asheville is a new tournament on the PGA TOUR, taking place at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove in Asheville, North Carolina from Sept. 17-20. Poston enters this inaugural event coming off a solid 2026 season that included a victory at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
J.T. Poston's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 23, 2026
|BMW Championship
|T22
|70-70-69-66
|-5
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T24
|71-68-66-72
|-3
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T51
|68-69-71-68
|-8
|6.629
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|69
|67-67-71-76
|+1
|6.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T4
|71-71-71-67
|E
|300.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|P1
|70-65-69-72
|-12
|700.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T35
|69-67-73-69
|-2
|18.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
J.T. Poston's recent performances
- Poston has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
- Poston has an average of 0.142 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Poston has averaged 0.154 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
J.T. Poston's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|64
|0.116
|0.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|81
|0.069
|-0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|113
|-0.117
|0.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|71
|0.057
|-0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|82
|0.125
|0.154
J.T. Poston's advanced stats and rankings
- Poston has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.116 (64th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 301.1 yards ranked 116th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Poston sported a 0.069 mark that ranked 81st on TOUR. He ranked 64th with a 67.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Poston delivered a 0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 89th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.97, and he ranked 65th by breaking par 22.07% of the time.
- Poston accumulated 1,193 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 30th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.