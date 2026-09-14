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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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10H AGO

J.T. Poston betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

J.T. Poston holes 27-foot shot for birdie on No. 11 at BMW Championship

J.T. Poston holes 27-foot shot for birdie on No. 11 at BMW Championship

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The Biltmore Championship Asheville is a new tournament on the PGA TOUR, taking place at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove in Asheville, North Carolina from Sept. 17-20. Poston enters this inaugural event coming off a solid 2026 season that included a victory at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

Latest odds for Poston at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

J.T. Poston's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 23, 2026BMW ChampionshipT2270-70-69-66-5--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2471-68-66-72-3--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-69-1--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5168-69-71-68-86.629
June 28, 2026Travelers Championship6967-67-71-76+16.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT471-71-71-67E300.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayP170-65-69-72-12700.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3569-67-73-69-218.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC71-74+5--

J.T. Poston's recent performances

  • Poston has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
  • Poston has an average of 0.142 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Poston has averaged 0.154 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

J.T. Poston's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee640.1160.142
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green810.069-0.036
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green113-0.1170.145
Average Strokes Gained: Putting710.057-0.097
Average Strokes Gained: Total820.1250.154

J.T. Poston's advanced stats and rankings

  • Poston has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.116 (64th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 301.1 yards ranked 116th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Poston sported a 0.069 mark that ranked 81st on TOUR. He ranked 64th with a 67.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Poston delivered a 0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 89th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.97, and he ranked 65th by breaking par 22.07% of the time.
  • Poston accumulated 1,193 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 30th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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