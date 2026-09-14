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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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15H AGO

Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jacob Bridgeman sinks 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at TOUR Championship

Jacob Bridgeman sinks 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at TOUR Championship

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Jacob Bridgeman tees off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse on a par-71, 7,249-yard layout in Asheville, North Carolina.

Latest odds for Bridgeman at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Bridgeman's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 30, 2026TOUR ChampionshipT468-67-66-68-11--
Aug. 23, 2026BMW Championship966-72-66-67-9--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3069-70-68-71-2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT2668-65-70-68-931.000
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT2870-69-68-71-230.833
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2667-70-68-67-1229.500
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT4770-70-66-66-813.938
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT3973-71-74-69+721.563
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT1170-67-64-68-1163.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3476-69-77-69+325.750

Bridgeman's recent performances

  • Bridgeman has finished in the top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
  • Bridgeman has an average of -0.033 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.613 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Bridgeman has averaged 0.733 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee770.077-0.033
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green500.2580.011
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green108-0.0970.143
Average Strokes Gained: Putting10.6930.613
Average Strokes Gained: Total150.9320.733

Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings

  • Bridgeman ranks first on TOUR with a 0.693 Strokes Gained: Putting average this season. He also ranks fifth with a 27.99 Putts Per Round average and tenth by breaking par 24.07% of the time.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Bridgeman sports a 0.258 mark that ranks 50th on TOUR. He ranks 88th with a 66.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Bridgeman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.077 (77th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards ranks 82nd on TOUR.
  • His overall performance includes a 0.932 Strokes Gained: Total average (15th) and 1,727 FedExCup Regular Season points (13th).

All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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