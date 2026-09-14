Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

Bridgeman has finished in the top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.

Bridgeman has an average of -0.033 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.613 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.