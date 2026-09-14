Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Jacob Bridgeman sinks 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at TOUR Championship
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Jacob Bridgeman tees off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse on a par-71, 7,249-yard layout in Asheville, North Carolina.
Bridgeman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 30, 2026
|TOUR Championship
|T4
|68-67-66-68
|-11
|--
|Aug. 23, 2026
|BMW Championship
|9
|66-72-66-67
|-9
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T30
|69-70-68-71
|-2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|68-65-70-68
|-9
|31.000
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T28
|70-69-68-71
|-2
|30.833
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T26
|67-70-68-67
|-12
|29.500
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T47
|70-70-66-66
|-8
|13.938
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T39
|73-71-74-69
|+7
|21.563
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T11
|70-67-64-68
|-11
|63.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T34
|76-69-77-69
|+3
|25.750
Bridgeman's recent performances
- Bridgeman has finished in the top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
- Bridgeman has an average of -0.033 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.613 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bridgeman has averaged 0.733 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|77
|0.077
|-0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|50
|0.258
|0.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|108
|-0.097
|0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|1
|0.693
|0.613
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|15
|0.932
|0.733
Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings
- Bridgeman ranks first on TOUR with a 0.693 Strokes Gained: Putting average this season. He also ranks fifth with a 27.99 Putts Per Round average and tenth by breaking par 24.07% of the time.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Bridgeman sports a 0.258 mark that ranks 50th on TOUR. He ranks 88th with a 66.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Bridgeman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.077 (77th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards ranks 82nd on TOUR.
- His overall performance includes a 0.932 Strokes Gained: Total average (15th) and 1,727 FedExCup Regular Season points (13th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.