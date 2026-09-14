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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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16H AGO

Henrik Norlander betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Henrik Norlander hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at THE CJ CUP

Henrik Norlander hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at THE CJ CUP

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Henrik Norlander tees off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20, 2026, in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse on the 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.

Latest odds for Norlander at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Norlander's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT2565-67-71-64-15--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-70-3--
Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-71E--
Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6267-69-74-69-14.200
July 27, 20253M OpenT7267-66-70-76-52.750
July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish Open7867-72-73-75+72.200
July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT5768-69-72-70-55.400

Norlander's recent performances

  • Norlander's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 25th at The RSM Classic, where he shot 15-under.
  • Norlander has averaged -0.454 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.262 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Norlander has averaged -0.943 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.762-0.454
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.149-0.074
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.078-0.153
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.545-0.262
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.534-0.943

Norlander's advanced stats and rankings

  • Norlander has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.762 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 280.4 yards.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Norlander has a -0.149 mark. He has hit 61.11% of greens in regulation.
  • On the greens, Norlander has delivered a -0.545 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he has averaged 28.93 putts per round, and he has avoided bogeys 20.24% of the time.
  • Norlander currently ranks 206th with 6 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026.

All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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