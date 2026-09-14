Henrik Norlander betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Henrik Norlander hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at THE CJ CUP
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Henrik Norlander tees off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20, 2026, in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse on the 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.
Norlander's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T25
|65-67-71-64
|-15
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T62
|67-69-74-69
|-1
|4.200
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T72
|67-66-70-76
|-5
|2.750
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|78
|67-72-73-75
|+7
|2.200
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T57
|68-69-72-70
|-5
|5.400
Norlander's recent performances
- Norlander's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 25th at The RSM Classic, where he shot 15-under.
- Norlander has averaged -0.454 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.262 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Norlander has averaged -0.943 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.762
|-0.454
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.149
|-0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.078
|-0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.545
|-0.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.534
|-0.943
Norlander's advanced stats and rankings
- Norlander has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.762 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 280.4 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Norlander has a -0.149 mark. He has hit 61.11% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Norlander has delivered a -0.545 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he has averaged 28.93 putts per round, and he has avoided bogeys 20.24% of the time.
- Norlander currently ranks 206th with 6 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026.
All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.