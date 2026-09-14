Jonathan Byrd betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Jonathan Byrd holes 36-foot shot for birdie on No. 16 at Corales Puntacana
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Jonathan Byrd will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse on the 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.
Byrd's recent performances
- Byrd has averaged -0.670 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.542 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Byrd has averaged 0.059 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Byrd's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.754
|-0.670
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.510
|-0.453
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.720
|0.639
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.611
|0.542
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.066
|0.059
Byrd's advanced stats and rankings
- Byrd posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.754 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.1 yards demonstrates his positioning off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Byrd sported a -0.510 mark. He maintained a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Byrd delivered a 0.611 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 28.06 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 21.30% of the time while avoiding bogeys 15.12% of the time.
- Byrd has earned 32 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 197th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Byrd as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.