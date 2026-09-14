Johnny Keefer betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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John Keefer hits tee shot to 4 feet, sets up birdie on No. 7 at Wyndham
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Johnny Keefer heads to The Cliffs at Walnut Cove for the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville, set for Sept. 17-20. This new $5 million event will be played on a 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.
Keefer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|60
|66-70-67-74
|-3
|5.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|76-66
|E
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T59
|70-68-71-73
|+2
|8.500
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T3
|68-68-64-67
|-13
|133.750
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T39
|71-70-76-70
|+7
|21.563
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T51
|66-68-73-69
|-4
|7.500
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T35
|71-67-67-73
|-2
|18.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T9
|66-69-67-63
|-19
|70.000
Keefer's recent performances
- Keefer has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 13-under.
- Keefer has an average of 0.384 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.300 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Keefer has averaged 0.528 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Keefer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|10
|0.577
|0.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|33
|0.345
|-0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|145
|-0.374
|-0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|134
|-0.362
|0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|77
|0.186
|0.528
Keefer's advanced stats and rankings
- Keefer posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.577 (10th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.7 yards ranked 11th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Keefer sported a 0.345 mark that ranked 33rd on TOUR. He ranked third with a 71.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Keefer delivered a -0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 134th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 151st with a Putts Per Round average of 30.11, and he ranked 87th by breaking par 21.56% of the time.
- Keefer has earned 504 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 78th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Keefer as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.