John VanDerLaan betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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John VanDerLaan hits tee shot to 5 feet, sets up birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic
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John VanDerLaan will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse and will be played on a par-71, 7,249-yard course in Asheville, North Carolina.
VanDerLaan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T39
|67-71-66-70
|-10
|15.000
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T30
|73-68-65-71
|-11
|16.022
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T67
|67-67-71-74
|-5
|3.500
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T60
|66-73-70-72
|-3
|2.862
VanDerLaan's recent performances
- VanDerLaan's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 30th at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he shot 11-under.
- He has an average of 0.627 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- VanDerLaan has an average of -0.476 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.124 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- VanDerLaan has an average of -0.396 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.121 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
VanDerLaan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.050
|0.627
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|141
|-0.518
|-0.476
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|87
|-0.019
|0.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|119
|-0.253
|-0.396
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|135
|-0.741
|-0.121
VanDerLaan's advanced stats and rankings
- VanDerLaan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.050 (81st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.6 yards ranked 64th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, VanDerLaan sported a -0.518 mark that ranked 141st on TOUR. He ranked 31st with a 69.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, VanDerLaan delivered a -0.253 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 142nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.69, and he ranked 134th by breaking par twenty percent of the time.
- VanDerLaan has earned 86 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 170th.
All stats in this article are accurate for VanDerLaan as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.