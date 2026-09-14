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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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16H AGO

John VanDerLaan betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

John VanDerLaan hits tee shot to 5 feet, sets up birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic

John VanDerLaan hits tee shot to 5 feet, sets up birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic

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John VanDerLaan will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse and will be played on a par-71, 7,249-yard course in Asheville, North Carolina.

Latest odds for VanDerLaan at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

VanDerLaan's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-74+2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC71-70+1--
July 26, 20263M OpenT3967-71-66-70-1015.000
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3073-68-65-71-1116.022
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC72-67-1--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC74-70+2--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC73-75+8--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC68-71-1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6767-67-71-74-53.500
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6066-73-70-72-32.862

VanDerLaan's recent performances

  • VanDerLaan's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 30th at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he shot 11-under.
  • He has an average of 0.627 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • VanDerLaan has an average of -0.476 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.124 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • VanDerLaan has an average of -0.396 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.121 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

VanDerLaan's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee810.0500.627
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green141-0.518-0.476
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green87-0.0190.124
Average Strokes Gained: Putting119-0.253-0.396
Average Strokes Gained: Total135-0.741-0.121

VanDerLaan's advanced stats and rankings

  • VanDerLaan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.050 (81st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.6 yards ranked 64th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, VanDerLaan sported a -0.518 mark that ranked 141st on TOUR. He ranked 31st with a 69.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, VanDerLaan delivered a -0.253 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 142nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.69, and he ranked 134th by breaking par twenty percent of the time.
  • VanDerLaan has earned 86 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 170th.

All stats in this article are accurate for VanDerLaan as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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