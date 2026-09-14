John Parry betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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John Parry hits tee shot to 14 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham
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John Parry will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The new tournament features a $5 million purse and will be played on a par-71 layout stretching 7,249 yards.
Parry's recent performances
-Parry has averaged 0.086 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments. -He has averaged 0.257 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments. -Parry has averaged 0.046 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Parry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|106
|-0.102
|0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|42
|0.298
|-0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|39
|0.175
|0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|117
|-0.242
|-0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|81
|0.129
|0.046
Parry's advanced stats and rankings
-Parry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.102 (106th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.9 yards ranks 118th on TOUR. -In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Parry sports a 0.298 mark that ranks 42nd on TOUR. He ranks 12th with a 69.98% Greens in Regulation rate. -On the greens, Parry has delivered a -0.242 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 130th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he ranks 131st by breaking par 20.14% of the time. -Parry has earned 435 FedExCup Regular Season points (95th) and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.89% (28th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Parry as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.