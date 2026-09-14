John Parry betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

-Parry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.102 (106th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.9 yards ranks 118th on TOUR. -In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Parry sports a 0.298 mark that ranks 42nd on TOUR. He ranks 12th with a 69.98% Greens in Regulation rate. -On the greens, Parry has delivered a -0.242 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 130th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he ranks 131st by breaking par 20.14% of the time. -Parry has earned 435 FedExCup Regular Season points (95th) and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.89% (28th).