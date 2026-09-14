Joel Dahmen betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Joel Dahmen hits tee shot to 15 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham
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Joel Dahmen will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The new tournament features a $5 million purse on a par-71, 7,249-yard course in Asheville, North Carolina.
Dahmen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|68-66-68-71
|-7
|13.273
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T34
|70-69-66-68
|-11
|20.000
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T24
|71-66-69-70
|-12
|20.689
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T30
|67-67-68-69
|-9
|16.022
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T46
|66-71-71-67
|-9
|9.500
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|69-66-75-69
|-1
|10.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-77
|+6
|--
Dahmen's recent performances
- Dahmen's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 12-under.
- He has an average of 0.161 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Dahmen has an average of 1.041 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.020 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Dahmen has an average of -0.399 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.783 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|63
|0.135
|0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|15
|0.518
|1.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|142
|-0.266
|-0.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|143
|-0.464
|-0.399
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|101
|-0.076
|0.783
Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings
- Dahmen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.135 (63rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.0 yards ranked 137th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dahmen sported a 0.518 mark that ranked 15th on TOUR. He ranked sixth with a 70.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dahmen delivered a -0.464 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 143rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 125th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.45, and he ranked 101st by breaking par 21.30% of the time.
- Dahmen's Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.54% ranked 48th on TOUR this season. He has earned 274 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 121st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.