Joel Dahmen betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

Dahmen's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 12-under.

He has an average of 0.161 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Dahmen has an average of 1.041 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.020 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Dahmen has an average of -0.399 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.