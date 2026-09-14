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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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14H AGO

Joel Dahmen betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joel Dahmen hits tee shot to 15 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham

Joel Dahmen hits tee shot to 15 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham

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Joel Dahmen will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The new tournament features a $5 million purse on a par-71, 7,249-yard course in Asheville, North Carolina.

Latest odds for Dahmen at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Dahmen's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT3868-66-68-71-713.273
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC70-69-1--
July 26, 20263M OpenT3470-69-66-68-1120.000
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2471-66-69-70-1220.689
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3067-67-68-69-916.022
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT4666-71-71-67-99.500
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC73-68+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4269-66-75-69-110.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-71-1--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-77+6--

Dahmen's recent performances

  • Dahmen's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 12-under.
  • He has an average of 0.161 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Dahmen has an average of 1.041 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.020 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Dahmen has an average of -0.399 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.783 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee630.1350.161
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150.5181.041
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green142-0.266-0.020
Average Strokes Gained: Putting143-0.464-0.399
Average Strokes Gained: Total101-0.0760.783

Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings

  • Dahmen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.135 (63rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.0 yards ranked 137th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dahmen sported a 0.518 mark that ranked 15th on TOUR. He ranked sixth with a 70.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Dahmen delivered a -0.464 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 143rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 125th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.45, and he ranked 101st by breaking par 21.30% of the time.
  • Dahmen's Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.54% ranked 48th on TOUR this season. He has earned 274 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 121st.

All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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