Jimmy Stanger betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

Stanger ranks 17th in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season with an average of 0.470, while his average Driving Distance of 313.1 yards ranks 29th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stanger posted a -0.976 mark that ranked 151st on TOUR. He ranks 113th with a 65.05% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Stanger delivered a 0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.71, and he ranks 36th by breaking par 22.69% of the time.