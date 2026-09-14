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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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16H AGO

Jimmy Stanger betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jimmy Stanger hits tee shot to 11 feet, sets up birdie on No. 11 at Rocket Classic

Jimmy Stanger hits tee shot to 11 feet, sets up birdie on No. 11 at Rocket Classic

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Players in This Article

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Jimmy Stanger will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20, 2026, for the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse on a 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.

Latest odds for Stanger at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Stanger's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170.4700.397
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green151-0.976-0.553
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green95-0.049-0.536
Average Strokes Gained: Putting590.125-0.390
Average Strokes Gained: Total123-0.431-1.081

Stanger's advanced stats and rankings

  • Stanger ranks 17th in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season with an average of 0.470, while his average Driving Distance of 313.1 yards ranks 29th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stanger posted a -0.976 mark that ranked 151st on TOUR. He ranks 113th with a 65.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Stanger delivered a 0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.71, and he ranks 36th by breaking par 22.69% of the time.
  • Stanger has earned 192 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 138th on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.90% ranks 133rd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Stanger as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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