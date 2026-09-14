Jimmy Stanger betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Jimmy Stanger hits tee shot to 11 feet, sets up birdie on No. 11 at Rocket Classic
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Jimmy Stanger will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20, 2026, for the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse on a 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.
Stanger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|17
|0.470
|0.397
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|151
|-0.976
|-0.553
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|95
|-0.049
|-0.536
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|59
|0.125
|-0.390
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|123
|-0.431
|-1.081
Stanger's advanced stats and rankings
- Stanger ranks 17th in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season with an average of 0.470, while his average Driving Distance of 313.1 yards ranks 29th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stanger posted a -0.976 mark that ranked 151st on TOUR. He ranks 113th with a 65.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Stanger delivered a 0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.71, and he ranks 36th by breaking par 22.69% of the time.
- Stanger has earned 192 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 138th on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.90% ranks 133rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Stanger as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.