Jesper Svensson betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Jesper Svensson reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham
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Jesper Svensson tees off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The golfer enters this new $5 million purse event looking to build on his 2026 season performance.
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson has an average of 0.196 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.556 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has averaged -0.557 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.506
|0.196
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.398
|-0.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.004
|0.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.361
|-0.556
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.249
|-0.557
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.506 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 320.2 yards shows his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sports a -0.398 mark. He has a 65.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Svensson delivers a -0.361 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.42, and he breaks par 22.10% of the time.
- Svensson currently sits 125th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 240 points, while his Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 17.16%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.