Jeremy Paul betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Jeremy Paul heads to The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 for the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville, a new $5 million event on the PGA TOUR. This marks the debut of this tournament, which will be played on the 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.
Jeremy Paul's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.441
|-0.449
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.065
|-0.758
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.245
|-0.353
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.643
|-0.711
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.394
|-2.270
Jeremy Paul's advanced stats and rankings
- Paul has recorded -2.394 Strokes Gained: Total this season, struggling across all facets of his game. His -1.065 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green has been particularly challenging.
- Paul's driving distance averages 303.8 yards this season, while he hits 64.53% of greens in regulation. His -0.441 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee indicates room for improvement with his driver.
- On the greens, Paul has posted -0.643 Strokes Gained: Putting this season with an average of 30.35 putts per round. He has earned 42 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 192nd in the standings.
All stats in this article are accurate for Paul as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.