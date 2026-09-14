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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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16H AGO

Jeffrey Kang betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jeffrey Kang hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 3 at Wyndham

Jeffrey Kang hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 3 at Wyndham

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Jeffrey Kang will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 for the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse on the 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.

Latest odds for Kang at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Kang's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-69E--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC70-71+1--
July 26, 20263M OpenT6467-70-72-73-24.100
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4870-69-71-70-84.169
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC65-75E--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4268-69-71-71-110.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5468-67-68-71-105.860
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-74+2--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT661-69-61-70-2757.500

Kang's recent performances

  • Kang has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
  • Kang has an average of 0.054 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.715 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Kang has averaged -0.835 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Kang's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee141-0.4370.054
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110-0.127-0.323
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green560.0910.148
Average Strokes Gained: Putting145-0.496-0.715
Average Strokes Gained: Total145-0.968-0.835

Kang's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kang posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.437 (141st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.5 yards ranked 120th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kang sported a -0.127 mark that ranked 110th on TOUR. He ranked 145th with a 62.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Kang delivered a -0.496 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 145th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 77th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82, and he ranked 147th by breaking par 18.71% of the time.
  • Kang has earned 101 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 165th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kang as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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