Jeffrey Kang betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Jeffrey Kang hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 3 at Wyndham
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Jeffrey Kang will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 for the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse on the 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.
Kang's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T64
|67-70-72-73
|-2
|4.100
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T48
|70-69-71-70
|-8
|4.169
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|65-75
|E
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|68-69-71-71
|-1
|10.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T54
|68-67-68-71
|-10
|5.860
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T6
|61-69-61-70
|-27
|57.500
Kang's recent performances
- Kang has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
- Kang has an average of 0.054 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.715 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kang has averaged -0.835 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kang's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.437
|0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|110
|-0.127
|-0.323
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|56
|0.091
|0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|145
|-0.496
|-0.715
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|145
|-0.968
|-0.835
Kang's advanced stats and rankings
- Kang posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.437 (141st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.5 yards ranked 120th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kang sported a -0.127 mark that ranked 110th on TOUR. He ranked 145th with a 62.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kang delivered a -0.496 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 145th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 77th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82, and he ranked 147th by breaking par 18.71% of the time.
- Kang has earned 101 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 165th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kang as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.