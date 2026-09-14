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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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9H AGO

Jackson Suber betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jackson Suber taps in from 1 foot for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham

Jackson Suber taps in from 1 foot for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham

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Jackson Suber will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse and will be played on a 7,249-yard, par-71 course.

Latest odds for Suber at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Suber's recent performances

  • Suber has an average of 0.188 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.407 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Suber has an average of 0.385 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.234 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Suber has averaged 0.745 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Suber's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee720.0900.188
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green230.4260.407
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green500.1220.385
Average Strokes Gained: Putting123-0.277-0.234
Average Strokes Gained: Total580.3600.745

Suber's advanced stats and rankings

  • Suber posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.426 (23rd) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 70.40% ranked eighth on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Suber sported a 0.090 mark that ranked 72nd on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 306.7 yards ranked 71st.
  • On the greens, Suber delivered a -0.277 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 123rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 127th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.46.
  • Suber has accumulated 500 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 79th. He ranked 16th by breaking par 23.50% of the time and posted a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.85% (64th).

All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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