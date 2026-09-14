Jackson Suber betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

Suber posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.426 (23rd) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 70.40% ranked eighth on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Suber sported a 0.090 mark that ranked 72nd on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 306.7 yards ranked 71st.

On the greens, Suber delivered a -0.277 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 123rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 127th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.46.