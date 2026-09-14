Jackson Suber betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Jackson Suber taps in from 1 foot for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham
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Jackson Suber will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse and will be played on a 7,249-yard, par-71 course.
Suber's recent performances
- Suber has an average of 0.188 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.407 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Suber has an average of 0.385 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.234 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Suber has averaged 0.745 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Suber's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|72
|0.090
|0.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|23
|0.426
|0.407
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|50
|0.122
|0.385
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|123
|-0.277
|-0.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|58
|0.360
|0.745
Suber's advanced stats and rankings
- Suber posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.426 (23rd) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 70.40% ranked eighth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Suber sported a 0.090 mark that ranked 72nd on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 306.7 yards ranked 71st.
- On the greens, Suber delivered a -0.277 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 123rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 127th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.46.
- Suber has accumulated 500 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 79th. He ranked 16th by breaking par 23.50% of the time and posted a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.85% (64th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.