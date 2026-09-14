Isaiah Salinda betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Isaiah Salinda hits 216-yard drive to 9 feet, sets up birdie at Valspar
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Isaiah Salinda will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. This new tournament offers a $5.0 million purse and plays at 7,249 yards, par 71.
Salinda's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T46
|74-68-69-73
|E
|8.5
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T50
|72-70-72-69
|-5
|4.382
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-76
|+11
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T30
|71-70-70-69
|-8
|23.125
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|68-70-74
|-4
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T18
|67-70-73-70
|-4
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
Salinda's recent performances
- Salinda has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 4-under.
- Salinda has an average of 0.318 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.352 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Salinda has averaged -0.443 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Salinda's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.539
|0.318
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.230
|0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.648
|-0.513
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.452
|-0.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.790
|-0.443
Salinda's advanced stats and rankings
- Salinda has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.539 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.2 yards shows his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Salinda sports a -0.230 mark. He has hit 66.67% of Greens in Regulation.
- On the greens, Salinda has delivered a -0.452 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averages 29.62 Putts Per Round, and he breaks par 18.78% of the time.
- Salinda currently ranks 195th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 36 points, and his Strokes Gained: Total average of -0.790 reflects his struggles this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Salinda as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.