Isaiah Salinda betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

Salinda has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.539 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.2 yards shows his power off the tee.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Salinda sports a -0.230 mark. He has hit 66.67% of Greens in Regulation.

On the greens, Salinda has delivered a -0.452 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averages 29.62 Putts Per Round, and he breaks par 18.78% of the time.