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Official

TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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16H AGO

Isaiah Salinda betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Isaiah Salinda hits 216-yard drive to 9 feet, sets up birdie at Valspar

Isaiah Salinda hits 216-yard drive to 9 feet, sets up birdie at Valspar

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Isaiah Salinda will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. This new tournament offers a $5.0 million purse and plays at 7,249 yards, par 71.

Latest odds for Salinda at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Salinda's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4674-68-69-73E8.5
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT5072-70-72-69-54.382
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC77-76+11--
Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3071-70-70-69-823.125
Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC68-70-74-4--
Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-70+3--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC67-73-2--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1867-70-73-70-4--
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-70-1--

Salinda's recent performances

  • Salinda has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 4-under.
  • Salinda has an average of 0.318 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.352 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Salinda has averaged -0.443 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Salinda's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.5390.318
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.2300.104
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.648-0.513
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.452-0.352
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.790-0.443

Salinda's advanced stats and rankings

  • Salinda has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.539 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.2 yards shows his power off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Salinda sports a -0.230 mark. He has hit 66.67% of Greens in Regulation.
  • On the greens, Salinda has delivered a -0.452 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averages 29.62 Putts Per Round, and he breaks par 18.78% of the time.
  • Salinda currently ranks 195th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 36 points, and his Strokes Gained: Total average of -0.790 reflects his struggles this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Salinda as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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