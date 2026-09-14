Hayden Springer betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Hayden Springer makes birdie on No. 17 at Simmons Bank Open
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Springer will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse and will be played on a 7,249-yard, par-71 course.
Springer's recent performances
- Springer has averaged -0.312 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 1.045 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Springer has averaged 0.227 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Springer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.130
|-0.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.207
|-0.531
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.091
|0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.347
|1.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.081
|0.227
Springer's advanced stats and rankings
- Springer has earned 220 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 131st on TOUR.
- His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.130 this season is paired with a Driving Distance average of 310.5 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Springer sports a -0.207 mark. He has hit 68.06% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Springer has delivered a 0.347 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He averages 28.72 putts per round and has broken par 24.31% of the time.
- Springer has avoided bogey 15.28% of the time this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.