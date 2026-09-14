Harry Higgs betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Harry Higgs reaches par-5 No. 18 in two, makes birdie at 3M Open
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Harry Higgs will compete in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove in Asheville, North Carolina from Sept. 17-20. The new tournament features a $5 million purse on a par-71 course measuring 7,249 yards.
Higgs's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.145
|0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.199
|0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.014
|0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.288
|-0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.357
|0.345
Higgs's advanced stats and rankings
- Higgs has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.145 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.6 yards shows solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgs has a -0.199 mark. He has hit 67.70% of Greens in Regulation.
- On the greens, Higgs has delivered a -0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 29.70 Putts Per Round and has broken par 19.96% of the time.
- Higgs has earned 58 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 184th in the standings.
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.