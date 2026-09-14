Haotong Li betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Haotong Li hits tee shot to 12 feet, sets up birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic
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Haotong Li will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The $5 million purse event will be played on a 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.
Li's recent performances
- Li has averaged 0.159 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.002 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Li has averaged -1.267 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Li's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|22
|0.367
|0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|60
|0.186
|-0.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|151
|-0.575
|-1.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|113
|-0.220
|-0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|117
|-0.242
|-1.267
Li's advanced stats and rankings
- Li posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.367 (22nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.1 yards ranked 38th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Li sported a 0.186 mark that ranked 60th on TOUR. He ranked 15th with a 69.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Li delivered a -0.220 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 139th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.64.
- Li has earned 218 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 133rd. He ranked 92nd by breaking par 21.46% of the time and 124th in Bogey Avoidance at 16.76%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Li as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.