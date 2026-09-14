Haotong Li betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

Li posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.367 (22nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.1 yards ranked 38th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Li sported a 0.186 mark that ranked 60th on TOUR. He ranked 15th with a 69.92% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Li delivered a -0.220 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 139th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.64.