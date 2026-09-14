Hank Lebioda betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Hank Lebioda hits tee shot to 6 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham
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Hank Lebioda heads to The Cliffs at Walnut Cove for the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville, set for Sept. 17-20, 2026. The $5 million purse event marks a new addition to the PGA TOUR schedule in Asheville, North Carolina.
Lebioda's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T42
|69-66-70-69
|-6
|13.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T24
|69-69-65-68
|-13
|32.500
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T69
|73-68-71-71
|-5
|1.719
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T62
|65-68-71-72
|-8
|4.300
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|74
|68-70-72-74
|E
|1.618
Lebioda's recent performances
- Lebioda's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 13-under.
- He has an average of -0.223 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Lebioda has an average of -0.352 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.205 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lebioda's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|115
|-0.170
|-0.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|68
|0.146
|0.303
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|74
|0.006
|0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|140
|-0.430
|-0.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|125
|-0.448
|-0.205
Lebioda's advanced stats and rankings
- Lebioda posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.170 (115th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.7 yards ranked 122nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lebioda sported a 0.146 mark that ranked 68th on TOUR. He ranked 19th with a 69.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lebioda delivered a -0.430 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 140th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 149th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.88, and he ranked 146th by breaking par 18.83% of the time.
- Lebioda has earned 188 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 140th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lebioda as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.