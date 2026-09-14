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Official

TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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16H AGO

Hank Lebioda betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hank Lebioda hits tee shot to 6 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham

Hank Lebioda hits tee shot to 6 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham

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Hank Lebioda heads to The Cliffs at Walnut Cove for the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville, set for Sept. 17-20, 2026. The $5 million purse event marks a new addition to the PGA TOUR schedule in Asheville, North Carolina.

Latest odds for Lebioda at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Lebioda's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-69+2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT4269-66-70-69-613.000
July 26, 20263M OpenT2469-69-65-68-1332.500
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6973-68-71-71-51.719
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC73-70+3--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC71-70-1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC70-71+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-73+2--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6265-68-71-72-84.300
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic7468-70-72-74E1.618

Lebioda's recent performances

  • Lebioda's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 13-under.
  • He has an average of -0.223 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Lebioda has an average of -0.352 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.205 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Lebioda's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee115-0.170-0.223
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green680.1460.303
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green740.0060.067
Average Strokes Gained: Putting140-0.430-0.352
Average Strokes Gained: Total125-0.448-0.205

Lebioda's advanced stats and rankings

  • Lebioda posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.170 (115th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.7 yards ranked 122nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lebioda sported a 0.146 mark that ranked 68th on TOUR. He ranked 19th with a 69.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Lebioda delivered a -0.430 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 140th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 149th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.88, and he ranked 146th by breaking par 18.83% of the time.
  • Lebioda has earned 188 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 140th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Lebioda as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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